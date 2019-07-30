Earnings Results: AMD stock slides after earnings as revenue forecast comes in light

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Tuesday after the chip maker reported earnings that met expectations amid tariff constraints, but disclosed a revenue outlook that fell below the Wall Street consensus because of weaker-than-expected console sales.
