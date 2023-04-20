Shares of AT&T Inc. were on track for their worst day since 2002 Thursday after the company fell short of free-cash flow expectations.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- ETF Wrap: Bank ETFs rise as earnings roll out – but investors aren’t piling in with cash - April 20, 2023
- Cannabis Watch: Mission Green Alliance launches to free people imprisoned on federal cannabis charges - April 20, 2023
- Earnings Results: AT&T stock suffers worst drop in more than 2 decades as cash flow dries up - April 20, 2023