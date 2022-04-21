AT&T Inc. topped profit expectations for its latest quarter, the last full period to contain results from the WarnerMedia business that the telecommunications company has since spun off.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Washington Watch: Biden’s climate envoy Kerry gives natural gas a 10-year expiration date - April 21, 2022
- Earnings Results: AT&T tops subscriber expectations as it doubles down on telecoms - April 21, 2022
- Futures Movers: Oil prices end higher as traders weigh potential EU ban on Russian oil - April 21, 2022