Mission Produce Inc. shares plunged in after-hours trading Thursday following an earnings report that showed the effects of rapidly declining avocado prices.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : ‘Peak TV’ is coming to an end as streaming services look to cut costs - December 22, 2022
- Earnings Results: Avocado prices are plunging, and taking Mission Produce stock along for the ride - December 22, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: Elon Musk says decision on Tesla stock buybacks would depend on severity of a downturn - December 22, 2022