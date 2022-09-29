Earnings Results: Bed Bath & Beyond stock falls nearly 2% after ‘accelerated markdowns’ led to much wider-than-expected loss

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. fell 1.4% in premarket trading Thursday, after the home-goods retailer reported a much wider-than-expected fiscal second-quarter loss, as markdowns and promotions were accelerated to help fix a “significant dislocation” between sales and inventory.
