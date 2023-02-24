Booking Holdings Inc. on Thursday reported fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, and its CEO said the company brought in record revenue for 2022.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Consumer sentiment hits 13-month high in February - February 24, 2023
- The Big Move: ‘We love our forest life’: I’m 62 and work full-time. I own a $600,000 California home perched on the edge of wilderness. Has the time finally come to downsize? - February 24, 2023
- U.S. new-home sales soared in January - February 24, 2023