Activision Blizzard Inc.’s bookings beat expectations after launching the latest title in its blockbuster “Call of Duty” videogame series ahead of the holidays.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: ‘Call of Duty’ boosts Activision sales as Microsoft acquisition stays in limbo - February 6, 2023
- The Margin: How to bet on the Super Bowl legally: Everything you need to know about wagering on the big game - February 6, 2023
- Earnings Results: Pinterest’s stock tumbles on sales, earnings misses - February 6, 2023