Shares of Carnival Corp. sank to a fresh post-pandemic low Friday after the cruise operator reported a wider-than-expected loss and sales miss even as capacity usage improved to 92%.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Carnival stock falls to a 30-year low as losses and revenue misses keep piling up - October 1, 2022
- : Hurricane Ian devastated your home – here’s the important first steps for disaster relief and insurance claims - October 1, 2022
- Need to Know: Here’s why investors should start betting on Apple and the stock market now - October 1, 2022