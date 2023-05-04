Shares of Carvana Co. rallied more than 22% in the aftermarket Thursday after the online used-car company narrowed its quarterly loss and said it expects to reach adjusted profits in the current quarter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Icahn Enterprises rallies 10% as company to pay out $2 a unit, says it does not have a liquidity problem - May 4, 2023
- Loneliness is an ‘epidemic’ that costs billions, surgeon general says - May 4, 2023
- : Loneliness is an ‘epidemic’ that costs billions and leads to bad health outcomes and even death - May 4, 2023