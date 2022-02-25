Earnings Results: Coinbase stock falls as crypto platform casts doubt on Q1 outlook

Coinbase Global Inc. stock falls more than 5% late Thursday after the Silicon Valley crypto platform crushes Wall Street expectations for its fourth quarter but cast doubt on current-quarter dealings.
