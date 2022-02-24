Earnings Results: Dell stock drops as earnings miss offsets new dividend

Dell Technologies Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the computer maker’s earnings fell short of Wall Street expectations while the company’s board initiated a dividend.
