Robert Half sees revenue for temporary and permanent job placement drop in December and first weeks of January, leading to mixed first-quarter guidance.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Fannie Mae chief economist sees house prices dropping in 2023 and 2024 — these are the warning signs that prices are falling in your city. - January 28, 2023
- The Margin: 5 things to know about Jessica Pegula — the top U.S. tennis player, and heir to the Buffalo Bills - January 28, 2023
- : Goodyear Tire to cut 500 jobs given ‘significantly weaker’ industry backdrop - January 28, 2023