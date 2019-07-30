Earnings Results: Dish finally improves its pay-TV losses but attention shifts to wireless

Shares of Dish Network Corp. fell slightly in after-hours trading Monday after the satellite-TV company lost far fewer subscribers than anticipated but fell short on earnings.
