Walt Disney Co.’s stock edged up 2% in extended trading Wednesday after the media giant announced earnings that beat estimates, a huge jump in streaming users, and a vow to increase its annual efficiency cost reductions to $7.5 billion from $5.5 billion.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
