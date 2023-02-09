Bob Iger returned to Disney’s earnings stage and delivered a big beat, largely thanks to theme parks, but Disney+ subscribers declined more than expected.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Retire Better: Yes, Republicans want changes to Social Security and Medicare entitlements—because some changes are needed - February 9, 2023
- MarketWatch First Take: Disney’s Iger returns, and gives Wall Street what it wants. Is it enough? - February 8, 2023
- : Robinhood accidentally sold short on a meme stock and lost $57 million - February 8, 2023