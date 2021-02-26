DoorDash Inc., the food-delivery app whose pandemic-fueled boom helped it pull off one of 2020’s biggest IPOs, said in its first earnings report since going public that its revenue more than tripled in the fourth quarter, but its net loss more than doubled.
- Earnings Results: DoorDash shares sink as revenue more than triples but loss more than doubles - February 25, 2021
