Shares of DraftKings Inc. rallied after the online sports-betting platform reported a surprise second-quarter profit and raised its full-year sales forecast.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Cloudflare earnings, outlook tops Street estimates; stock rallies more than 5% - August 3, 2023
- : Paramount’s Simon & Schuster, private-equity KKR in ‘advanced talks’ for $1.65 billion deal: WSJ - August 3, 2023
- : Nikola stock falls after shareholders approve plan to increase share count - August 3, 2023