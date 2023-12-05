Designer Brands Inc.’s stock slid 34% Tuesday, after the parent to footwear brands including DSW, Keds, Lucky Brand and Vince Camuto posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings and cut its guidance.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: DSW parent DBI’s stock craters as earnings are hurt by shrinking demand for footwear - December 5, 2023
- : Lower lithium prices weigh on Albermarle as UBS cuts price target - December 5, 2023
- Deep Dive: Goldman Sachs money manager digs into three themes for long-term growth - December 5, 2023