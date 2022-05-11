Earnings Results: Dutch Bros. stock spills 35% lower after forecast cut due to inflation

After just its third quarterly earnings report since going public, coffee chain Dutch Bros. Inc. shares were slaughtered in late trading Wednesday after executives revised their annual outlook to predict less profit this year amid record inflation.
