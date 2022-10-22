Robert Half International Inc.’s stock tumbled to a 20-month low Friday after the headhunter missed profit and revenue expectations and provided a downbeat outlook, saying its clients are getting pickier and taking their time to hire people.
Read Full Story
- Earnings Results: Employers are getting more selective and taking longer to hire, headhunter Robert Half says - October 22, 2022
- The Ratings Game: Hospital stocks tumble after HCA and Tenet’s latest earnings fall short of expectations - October 22, 2022
- : Pfizer sets new prices for its COVID-19 vaccines. The cost? $110 to $130 per dose - October 22, 2022
Discussion about this post