Enphase Energy Inc. stock drops more than 15% Tuesday after the energy company reports quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street expectations but called for lower-than-expected revenue in the current quarter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Enphase stock falls more than 15% as energy-tech company’s revenue outlook comes up short - April 25, 2023
- : Vera Bradley to cut corporate jobs to ‘right size’ expenses, CFO to leave - April 25, 2023
- Money Matters: This 17-year-old turned his passion for records into a viable business - April 25, 2023