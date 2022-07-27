Earnings Results: Etsy shares surge on second-quarter earnings beat

The online marketplace company cited the impact of macro headwinds that include pressures on consumer discretionary spending, reopening, foreign exchange rate volatility, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Etsy shares surge onsecond-quarter earnings beat - July 27, 2022
- Earnings Results: Qualcomm forecast falls short on weakening handset sales; Samsung agreement extended - July 27, 2022
- The Margin: ‘All in the Family’ creator Norman Lear says Archie Bunker ‘probably would have been a Trump voter’ - July 27, 2022