Earnings Results: Fertilizer company Mosaic sees high ag-commodity prices continuing due to Russia-Ukraine conflict

Fertilizer and feed producer Mosaic Co. late Monday said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to push prices of some agricultural commodities higher, with the conflict also impacting fertilizer supplies amid low stocks globally.
