Fortinet saw an “unusually large volume of deals” pushed out beyond the June quarter, its chief financial officer said Thursday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Fortinet leads cybersecurity stocks sharply lower after warning of deal delays - August 3, 2023
- MarketWatch First Take: Apple is slogging toward a mediocre milestone not seen in 22 years - August 3, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Australian regulator rejects ANZ’s deal to acquire Suncorp’s banking unit - August 3, 2023