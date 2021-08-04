Earnings Results: Frontier Air swings to a GAAP profit, but sees fewer bookings amid COVID spike

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. shares rise more than 5% late Wednesday after the parent company of ultra low-cost air carrier Frontier Airlines reported its first GAAP quarterly profit as a public company and said demand for leisure travel continued to rise.
