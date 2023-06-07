GameStop Corp. fired Chief Executive Matthew Furlong on Wednesday and said that its board had elected activist investor Ryan Cohen as its executive chairman, effective immediately.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon tells lawmakers to get rid of debt ceiling: Report - June 7, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Dave & Buster’s stock rides lower pay and food costs to best day since 2020 - June 7, 2023
- Personal Finance Daily: Homeowners are upbeat about the housing market — for one key reason andwhere does your city rank in the EPA’s Air-Quality Index? - June 7, 2023