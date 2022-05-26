Gap shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the clothing retailer turned in a wider-than-expected loss and issued a disappointing outlook.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Gap stock drops as Old Navy’s struggles sink sales and outlook - May 26, 2022
- The Tell: Howard Marks explains how to avoid crashes by learning to recognize signs of bull-market excess - May 26, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Ulta raises full-year sales, earnings guidance after better-than-expected Q1 - May 26, 2022