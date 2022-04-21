Earnings Results: Gap stock drops more than 10% following larger-than-expected sales declines, departure of Old Navy CEO

Gap Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the clothing retailer said Old Navy Chief Executive Nancy Green would be leaving the company by the end of the week and that sales would decline more than first believed.
