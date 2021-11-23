Earnings Results: Gap stock tanks as results miss, guidance lowered due to ‘significant’ supply-chain issues

Gap Inc. on Tuesday blamed supply-chain constraints as it cut its full-year earnings guidance and reported third-quarter results that fell short of expectations.
