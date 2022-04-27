Earnings Results: GE stock suffers biggest selloff in 2 years after FCF miss, downbeat outlook overshadows earnings beat

Shares of General Electric Co. were hit hard Tuesday, after the industrial conglomerate beat profit and revenue expectations, but missed on free cash flow and provided a cautious full-year outlook.
