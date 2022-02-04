Earnings Results: GoPro stock gains after company beats on earnings, says it plans new camera types

Shares of GoPro Inc. headed higher in the after-market session Thursday after the maker of action cameras topped earnings expectations and said that it planned to broaden its camera offerings in the year ahead.
