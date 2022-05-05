Earnings Results: GoPro swings to a surprise profit but stock dips as outlook comes up light

Shares of GoPro Inc. were falling in after-hours trading Thursday after the maker of action cameras topped expectations with its latest results but delivered a second-quarter outlook that fell short of the consensus view.
