Earnings Results: HP stock surges as sales, earnings blow past Street estimates

HP Inc.’s stock surged 7.5% in extended trading Tuesday after the iconic computing giant reported a sharp jump in personal computer sales and overall revenue. But component shortages are expected to dog the company through the first half of 2022.
