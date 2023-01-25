International Business Machines Corp. increased sales more than 6% in 2022, the biggest sales increase for Big Blue in more than a decade, but its stock fell in extended trading Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Stock-market investors dump U.S. for international equities. Is it time to join in? - January 25, 2023
- Earnings Results: Lam Research announces unspecified cost cuts as outlook looks bleak - January 25, 2023
- : Tyson Foods CFO’s guilty plea in drunken trespass case latest example in long line of corporate executive misbehavior - January 25, 2023