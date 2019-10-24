Earnings Results: Intel stock rallies as results, outlook top Street view

Intel Corp. shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the chip giant’s quarterly results and outlook topped Wall Street estimates and data-center sales showed an unexpected increase.
