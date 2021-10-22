Intel Corp. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker’s revenue and data-center sales fell just short of Wall Street estimates amid a big earnings beat but a lower-than-expected earnings and gross margins forecast.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil bounces, on track for weekly gains - October 22, 2021
- Metals Stocks: Gold futures pop higher, poised for strong weekly gain - October 22, 2021
- Earnings Results: Intel stock sinks as earnings prompt questions about falling margins - October 22, 2021