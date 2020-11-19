Intuit Inc. said Thursday that it saw a strong start to its fiscal year, helped along by gains in revenue from both its small-business and consumer groups.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: These seven stocks have doubled in 2020 — and analysts say they have further to run - November 19, 2020
- Biden says he’s decided on Treasury nominee, will announce around Thanksgiving - November 19, 2020
- Earnings Results: Intuit’s ‘strong’ first quarter: Profit more than triples, revenue rises 14% - November 19, 2020