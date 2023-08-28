Joann Inc. shares jumped nearly 20% after hours Monday after the arts-and-crafts retailer said that offering Halloween products earlier this year has lifted its quarterly sales.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Google to sell mapping data to renewable-energy companies: report - August 28, 2023
- : National Cinema Day breaks last year’s record as ‘Gran Turismo’ tops ‘Barbie’ at the box office - August 28, 2023
- What’s Worth Streaming: These AMC+ shows and a version of CNN are coming to Max in September 2023 - August 28, 2023