Kimberly-Clark’s profit guidance for 2023 is way below consensus. Margins are to blame, says Bernstein.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Google’s U.S. layoffs affect nearly 3,000 employees on both coasts, from data scientists to massage therapists - January 26, 2023
- Earnings Results: NextEra stock sinks as Florida Power & Light CEO retires and after comments on campaign-finance allegations - January 26, 2023
- Earnings Results: Kimberly-Clark CEO promises ‘mind blowing’ news in the ‘poop’ category coming in the second half - January 26, 2023