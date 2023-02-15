Kraft Heinz has “no current plan” to raise prices in 2023, after prices rose by more than 15 percentage points in the fourth quarter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Hopping bar and restaurant sales show U.S. economy still on solid ground - February 15, 2023
- Earnings Results: Krispy Kreme earnings beat estimates as company offers upbeat guidance - February 15, 2023
- Earnings Results: Kraft Heinz is done raising prices, but sees more inflation pain this year - February 15, 2023