Lemonade shares fell in the extended session Wednesday after mobile-based insurance company’s better-than-expected results and outlook.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Lemonade stock sours after hours as better-than-expected results, outlook follow strong run - August 2, 2023
- Market Extra: Your home mortgage is probably in a bond deal that benefits from the U.S. credit rating. What happens now that Fitch has downgraded that credit? - August 2, 2023
- : EVgo stock rallies on better-than-expected results, upbeat outlook - August 2, 2023