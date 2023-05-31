Shares of intimate-wear maker Victoria’s Secret & Co. fell sharply after hours on Wednesday after company executives cut its sales outlook.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: The Dow has worst month by this metric in 11 years - May 31, 2023
- Earnings Results: Lingerie and other intimates are cheaper than Victoria’s Secret wants them to be, amid weaker clothing demand - May 31, 2023
- Earnings Results: Advance Auto Parts’s stock suffers record plunge after big profit miss, dividend slashed by more than 80% - May 31, 2023