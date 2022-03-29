Earnings Results: Lululemon stock jumps after reporting $6 billion in annual sales for the first time, forecasting more growth

Lululemon Athletica Inc. topped $6 billion in sales for the first time in 2021, and executives expect it to hit $7.5 billion this year, sending shares higher in late trading Tuesday.
