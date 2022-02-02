Shares of Match Group Inc. were off 3% in after-hours trading Tuesday as the online-dating giant delivered a lower-than-expected forecast, citing pressure from the omicron variant.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Match Group stock falls as omicron pressures online-dating landscape - February 1, 2022
- MarketWatch First Take: Google is finally splitting its stock; will Amazon be next, leading to a Dow shakeup? - February 1, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: Comcast, Goldman Sachs resume donations to some Republicans who objected to election results - February 1, 2022