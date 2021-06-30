Earnings Results: Micron earnings and outlook top estimates, chip maker to sell Utah plant to Texas Instruments

Micron Technology Inc. reported earnings and an outlook that surpassed Wall Street expectations in the extended session Wednesday as the chip maker announced it was selling one of its facilities to Texas Instruments Inc.
