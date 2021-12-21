Earnings Results: Micron stock rallies as strong data-center sales drive outlook, earnings

Micron Technology Inc. shares surged in the extended session Monday after the memory-chip maker forecast an outlook and reported earnings that topped Wall Street estimates as data-center sales proved to the company’s strongest growth sector.
