Micron’s results came in better than expected Wednesday as the memory-chip maker reported revenue in the extended session that topped Wall Street estimates.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Micron’s bottom line exceeds Wall Street expectations, but outlook doesn’t - September 27, 2023
- Market Extra: Investors embrace these Treasury ETFs despite September slump, as ‘belly’ of yield curve outperforms long end - September 27, 2023
- : Ahead of the GOP debate, should Social Security be privatized? That’s what some MarketWatch readers want. - September 27, 2023