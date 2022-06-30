Earnings Results: Micron’s weak forecast adds to Wall Street concerns that chip demand is drying up

Micron Technology Inc. added to Wall Street fears late Thursday that customers may have loaded up on chips during the shortage after the memory-chip maker forecast a poor outlook following earnings that topped expectations.
