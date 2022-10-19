Netflix Inc. added more than 2 million subscribers in the third quarter after starting off 2022 with two consecutive quarterly declines, a rebound that sent shares more than 15% higher in after-hours trading Tuesday.
Read Full Story
- Earnings Results: Netflix CEO says ‘thank God we’re done with shrinking quarters’ after first growth of 2022 sends stock soaring - October 19, 2022
- Earnings Results: United Airlines says travel demand is stronger than recession pressures; shares rally - October 19, 2022
- The Ratings Game: Olaplex stock tanks 45% as company says salon-goers are spending less on hair-care services - October 19, 2022
Discussion about this post