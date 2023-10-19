Netflix said it plan to immediately raise prices for its basic plan in the U.S. to $11.99 a month from $9.99, and lift its premium price to $22.99 a month from $19.99. The ad-supported ($6.99 a month) and standard plans ($15.49) remain the same.
